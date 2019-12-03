Log in
BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.

BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.

(BZIC)
Beamz Interactive & HealthTunes Announce New Therapy Song Bundle for Jam Studio VR

12/03/2019 | 06:01am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BZIC), a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products, and HealthTunes, a streaming audio service designed to improve your physical and mental health, today launched the HealthTunes Music Therapy bundle for Jam Studio VR and Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Edition.  The new In-app purchase bundle Is now available on Steam and Viveport for the HTC Vive, Vive Pro and Cosmos, the Oculus Rift and Touch, and Windows MR. The price for the new bundle is $9.99.

The HealthTunes Music Therapy Bundle includes 10 therapy songs in a variety of calming environments that promote relaxation, anxiety and stress relief, focus, and meditation. As with all Jam Studio VR songs, users will have a variety of appropriate instruments - sound bowls, bells, gongs, and the like - they can choose to play along with the music therapy. Each audio track was included in order to provide specialized sound to help regulate a user’s breathing patterns, assist with heart rate entrainment, and improve one’s overall well-being.  

“We are very excited to partner with HealthTunes to offer these great clinically-researched music therapy songs that can support individuals with a variety of stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues. This new bundle is a perfect complement to our interactive music and our Therapy Edition Apps,” said Charlie Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO.

“Teaming with Beamz has been fantastic. We’re thrilled to pair our music therapy tracks with Beamz visuals to bring users a VR experience that can both entertain them and help support their well-being,” said Walter Werzowa, HealthTunes’ Founder and COO.

“Binaural Beats are the diamonds in entrainment on the way to vagotonia,” says University Professor and Doctor of Medicine Klaus Laczika of the University of Vienna. 

The Jam Studio VR App family enables individuals of all ages, skill levels and abilities to have fun composing & performing extraordinary interactive music in VR while receiving a wide variety of learning, physical, cognitive, social/emotional, communicative, and sensory skills & therapy benefits.

About Beamz Interactive, Inc. Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs, & gaming applications. See www.jamstudiovr.com.

About HealthTunes HealthTunes® is a California non-profit organization and health-focused online audio streaming service created to improve a user’s physical and mental health by pairing evidence-based clinical research with music from across the globe. See https://www.healthtunes.org/.

Company Contacts:Beamz Interactive, Inc. HealthTunes®﻿
 Charlie Mollo, CEO Walter Werzowa, COO/Founder
 Phone:  505.263.9707Phone: (323) 791-7100
 Info@thebeamz.com walter@healthtunes.org 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e68bd21-4c9c-471b-8ed7-3e2b1e3d1299

Primary Logo

Jam Studio VR HealthTunes Therapy Bundle

Provides a variety of clinically researched Binaural Audio songs that promote relaxation, anxiety and stress relief, focus, and meditation.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
