BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Al Beck Named Nighttime Personality at Beasley Media Group's 96 K-ROCK in Fort Myers

07/29/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Beasley Media Group announces Al Beck has been named as the new nighttime on air personality from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. at 96 K-ROCK (WRXK-FM) in Fort Myers, Florida.

Beck, who currently serves as the Producer of the Dave and Chuck The Freak Morning Show at WRIF-FM in Detroit and is co-host of the Nerd Radio podcast, can also be heard evenings on ROCK 92.9 in Boston. Beck officially added WRXK-FM to his current on-air duties on Monday, July 27, 2020.

'We are excited to add Al Beck to our on-air line up at WRXK,' said Beasley Media Group Southwest Florida Operations Manager Adam Star. 'Al's on-air rock presentation is stellar, plus his connection with our syndicated Morning Show, Dave and Chuck the Freak, doesn't hurt either! We felt bringing him on the air made perfect sense to embrace the Fort Myers rock world.'

'I am thrilled to be joining incredible on-air lineup of Dave and Chuck the Freak, Matt Mangas and the legendary Stan& Haney on the air at 96 K-ROCK,' said Beck. 'I can't wait to get started and join their incredible team!'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 21:35:01 UTC
