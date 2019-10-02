Beasley Broadcast : Amanda “Lil Brownie” Pizana Named New Co-host of the Big Mama & the Wild Bunch Morning Show

Amanda 'Lil Brownie' Pizana has been named as the new Co-host of the 'Big Mama & the Wild Bunch' Morning Show on WXKB- FM in Ft. Myers. She will officially begin her new position on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Pizana most recently spent the past four years serving as the nighttime on-air personality at KLIF-FM in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. Previously she also worked at KKDA-FM from 2008-2015.

'I am super excited to be working with Big Mama and The Wild Bunch and to start living my best life in Florida,' said Pizana.

'Lil Brownie is a great talent, social media junkie, and has a great attitude, said station Operations Manager, Adam Star. 'We are looking forward to having her on Big Mama and the Wild Bunch Show!'