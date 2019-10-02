Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Amanda “Lil Brownie” Pizana Named New Co-host of the Big Mama & the Wild Bunch Morning Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

Amanda 'Lil Brownie' Pizana has been named as the new Co-host of the 'Big Mama & the Wild Bunch' Morning Show on WXKB- FM in Ft. Myers. She will officially begin her new position on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Pizana most recently spent the past four years serving as the nighttime on-air personality at KLIF-FM in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. Previously she also worked at KKDA-FM from 2008-2015.

'I am super excited to be working with Big Mama and The Wild Bunch and to start living my best life in Florida,' said Pizana.

'Lil Brownie is a great talent, social media junkie, and has a great attitude, said station Operations Manager, Adam Star. 'We are looking forward to having her on Big Mama and the Wild Bunch Show!'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 21:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, I
05:14pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Amanda “Lil Brownie” Pizana Named New Co-host of..
PU
03:09pHEALTHY PARANOIA : Geoff Tuff & Steven Goldbach
PU
09/27BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Stations and Personalities Win Four NAB Marconi ..
PU
09/27BEASLEY BROADCAST : BMG Market Manager and Account Executive Take Top Honors at ..
PU
09/27BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/18BEASLEY BROADCAST : 1450 AM WCTC Launches This Morning – America's First N..
PU
09/16BEYOND THE BUSINESS : Scott Borchetta – Music, Culture and More
PU
09/11BEASLEY BROADCAST : Good Morning America's Ginger Zee to Keynote BEN FM Her Stor..
PU
09/10BEASLEY BROADCAST : XP Unveils Checkpoint XP On Campus
PU
09/09BEASLEY BROADCAST : WJBR-FM Employees Team Up With New Castle County Police Depa..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 M
EBIT 2019 38,6 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,67%
P/E ratio 2019 5,36x
P/E ratio 2020 4,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 86,1 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75  $
Last Close Price 3,00  $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-17.60%86
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.8.23%27 834
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.11.13%847
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-41.33%476
HT&E LIMITED11.71%355
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.37.96%248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group