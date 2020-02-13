Beasley Broadcast : BBGI To Report Q4 2019 Financial Results

Log in
02/13/2020 | 09:19pm EST

NAPLES, Florida, February 13, 2020 - Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) ('Beasley' or the 'Company'), a multi-platform media company, announced today that it will report its 2019 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334/323-0501, conference ID 6600898 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call at the Company's website at www.bbgi.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the webcast can be accessed for five days on the Company's website, www.bbgi.com.

Questions from analysts, institutional investors and debt holders may be e-mailed to [email protected] at any time up until 9:00 a.m. ET on February 18, 2020. Management will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and webcast (provided the questions are not addressed in their prepared remarks).

About Beasley Broadcast Group
Celebrating its 59th anniversary this year, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., (www.bbgi.com) was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley who remains the Company's Chairman of the Board. Beasley Broadcast Group owns and operates 64 stations (47 FM and 17 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 19 million consumers listen to Beasley radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. Beasley recently acquired a majority interest in the Overwatch League's Houston Outlaws esports team and owns BeasleyXP, a national esports content hub. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

For further information, or to receive future Beasley Broadcast Group news announcements via e-mail, please contact Beasley Broadcast Group, at 239/263-5000 or [email protected], or Joseph Jaffoni, JCIR, at 212/835-8500 or [email protected]

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 36,5 M
Net income 2019 13,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,95%
P/E ratio 2019 8,60x
P/E ratio 2020 6,73x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 113 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,50  $
Last Close Price 4,04  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.30.74%110
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.84%31 825
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-5.64%802
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-4.09%612
HT&E LIMITED-8.26%294
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.2.81%194
