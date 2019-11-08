Beasley Broadcast : Media Group CEO Caroline Set To Speak At Country Radio Seminar 2020

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has published agenda details for its annual Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2020, set for Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21, at Nashville's Omni Hotel.

The full agenda will feature more than 20 mentoring, networking, and educational offerings, such as research presentations, featured artist interviews, programmed meet & greet breakfasts, and more, and is now available at countryradioseminar.com.

CRB/CRS President of the Board, Kurt Johnson, comments 'The mission of CRS is to educate and connect the Country Music community, and 2020 will be a standout year.'

Radio In the Next Decade: What's Next? - Friday, Feb. 21, 11:00-11:50 a.m.

Radio Advertising President/CEO Erica Farber will spearhead a discussion featuring three of the industry's most thoughtful leaders: Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley; Cox Media Group EVP Bill Hendrich; and Hubbard Broadcasting Chairperson/CEO Ginny Hubbard, who will discuss management and transformation in 2020. Learn how these executives are operating in a multi-faceted media landscape and what audio today means to listeners, advertisers, and their local communities. CRS attendees will walk away with insights to implement in local markets, stations, and companies. Country Radio Seminar is the premier educational and networking event for Country radio and music industry professionals, offering attendees access to informative panels, countless networking opportunities, prominent speakers, research presentations and intimate performances from some of today's biggest stars and emerging artists.

Panels at CRS cover a broad range of topics relevant to today's Country radio industry, including social media and digital innovations, PPM, brand strategies, leadership skills, consumer research studies, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries and much more.