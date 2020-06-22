Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Detroit Collaborates with Local Community Leaders to Host Solutions Not Slogans

Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces 105.9 KISS-FM (WDMK) On Air Personalities Mason and Angie Star, along with 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC) Morning Show Host Gello and The Detroit Praise Network's (93.5, 98.3, 99.9) Randi Myles will host a zoom conference call with community leaders to discuss ways to bridge the gap between residents and the Police department to create Solutions Not Slogans.

The event call will take place on Thursday, June 25th at 7pm and will feature Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Washtenaw Sheriff Jerry Clayton, Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Shiefield, Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly and Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit City Councilwoman Brenda Jones have not officially confirmed, but may also attend the zoom meeting.

'We are excited to host a video conference designed to provide an opportunity for our radio listeners to speak directly with law enforcement and those who carry power throughout Michigan to create solutions for change,' said 105.9 KISS-FM On Air Personalities Mason and Angie Starr.

The Beasley Media Group Solutions Not Slogans Zoom conference call will be posted online for listeners to review on all Beasley radio station websites at www.1051TheBOUNCE.com, www.kissfmdetroit.com; www.detroitpraisenetwork.com; www.wcsx.com and www.wrif.com.