BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Scott Jameson Named Director of Programming at Beasley Media Group Detroit

07/29/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Beasley Media Group announces Scott Jameson has been named Director of Programming of Beasley Media Group's Detroit-based radio cluster. In his new role, Scott will be responsible for overseeing the programming of WRIF-FM, WCSX-FM, WMGC-FM, WDMK-FM and the Praise Network. He will begin his new position on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Jameson most recently served as Cumulus Media's Vice President of Classic Rock Programming, Program Director of heritage classic rock station KQRS-FM and Operations Manager of KQRS-FM, KXXR-FM & WGVX-FM in Minneapolis.

'Joining Beasley Media Group in Detroit is a terrific opportunity,' said Jameson. 'The Midwest is home for me, so it's a natural fit. The legendary WRIF-FM and heritage WCSX-FM, joined with The BOUNCE, KISS, and PRAISE boast exceptional talent across all five brands. Adding Beasley's commitment to the community, along with an aggressive digital presence, turns listeners into fans. I'm thankful to Justin Chase for approaching me about the Detroit situation and grateful to Mac Edwards and Brian Beasley for their endorsement.'

'Scott's outstanding reputation and deep rock radio background, combined with his excellent track record in programming multiple formats quickly made him the absolute perfect choice to lead our teams in the Motor City,' said Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards.' We are thrilled to welcome him to the Beasley Media Group family!'

'Rarely do you come across a programmer like Scott, who has such a high level of experience, strategic vision and passion for our business,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. 'Best of all, his core values of great locally focused radio with an emphasis of growing our digital platforms made him a perfect fit for our company. We're very happy to have him in the Beasley family in Detroit!'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 21:30:03 UTC
