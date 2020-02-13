Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Special Olympics Massachusetts and 98.5 the Sports Hub Announce Partnership

02/13/2020 | 07:24pm EST

BOSTON, MA (2/13/20): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces 98.5 the Sports Hub has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Special Olympics Massachusetts.

The collaboration between the station and the non-profit organization will be instrumental in helping to raise funds, recruit volunteers and support all major programs, such as the Summer Games, scheduled to take place June 12th through 14th at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston.

'We could not be more thrilled to team up with the premier sports radio station in Boston,' said President & CEO Mary Beth McMahon. 'The team at 98.5/Sports Hub and Beasley Media Group have been exceptional to work with and have made it clear that their belief in our mission is what will drive this relationship. We are excited for the opportunity to share our message with the station's incredible audience and look forward to helping even more people experience inclusion through Special Olympics content and events.'

As part of the station's commitment, 98.5 the Sports Hub will donate its support to Special Olympics Massachusetts' throughout the year in an effort to help providing sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

'It is an honor and privilege to partner with a tremendous organization that makes a difference in the lives of others like Special Olympics,' said station Program Director Rick Radzik. 'As the leading sports radio station in the country, we believe it's important to align ourselves with an organization that offers support and inclusion for so many athletes, who otherwise might not have the opportunity to participate. It's the perfect fit!'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:23:01 UTC
