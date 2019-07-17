Beasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK-FM Hosts Gimme Shelter Event to Benefit Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia

Bala Cynwyd, PA (July 17, 2019): Beasley Media Group's Classic Rock 102.9 WMGK-FM & Habitat For Humanity Philadelphia will team up to help families in need of affordable housing/

The Gimme Shelter event will take place on Saturday, August 17th, from 11am - 3pm at the Habitat For Humanity Restore located at 2318 Washington Avenue in Philadelphia. WMGK's John DeBella, Debbi Calton, Andre Gardner, and Tony Harris will be broadcasting live from the donation site.

Listeners are encouraged to drop off new and/or gently used power tools, hardware and construction materials. All donated items will benefit the non-profit organization's mission of helping to build and repairs home for individuals and families in need in Philadelphia. Accepted items include tools, hardware, electrical, lumber, plumbing, roofing, doors, windows, appliances, furniture, and more. A full list of items can be found on wmgk.com.

In addition, listeners can get involved by donating or scheduling a pickup with their local Habitat For Humanity ReStore, making a monetary donation, or volunteering for one of Habitat's building efforts.