Beasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK Flips Format & Call Letters to Celebrate World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band

07/23/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Bala Cynwyd, PA (July 22, 2019): Beasley Media Group's Classic Rock 102.9 WMGK-FM will officially flip its on-air music format to exclusively play Rolling Stones songs, dubbing itself, 102.9MCK- All Stones All the Time in honor of Mick Jagger and The World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band's upcoming concert on Tuesday, July 23rd at Lincoln Financial Field.

The performance marks their first Philadelphia appearance in the Philadelphia market in over 6 years. Trading in its usual wide array of Classic Rock hits, 102.9MCK will focus on a variety of tracks from the 49 live and studio albums released by the band throughout their career.

In addition, the station's regular features will also change John DeBella's and Andre' Gardener's 'Breakfast with the Beatles' features will be transformed into 'Scones with The Stones.' Debbi Calton's 'Noon Time Nuggets' will become 'Lunch Time Licks' and Tony Harris' evening feature entitled 'Get The Led Out' will become 'Get Your Ya-Ya's Out', while his 'Jones for The Stones' segment will remain unchanged.

102.9MCK will also provide complete concert coverage beginning at 2pm (day of the show) with Afternoon Drive Host Andre Gardner broadcasting live from the venue.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 12:44:09 UTC
