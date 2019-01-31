Log in
Beasley Broadcast : 2019 “MILDRED CARTER” MIW RADIO GROUP MENTORING PROGRAM APPLICATION WINDOW NOW OPEN

01/31/2019 | 11:49pm EST

Naples, FL, (January 31, 2019) The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) Group is pleased to announce the opening of the application window for its 2019 Mildred Carter MIW Group Mentoring Program. Currently in its 18th year, this notable experience pairs up-and-coming women, who currently work in the radio industry, with female professionals recognized as leaders in all aspects of radio broadcasting and media. 

Beasley Media Group has committed to once again provide support as the lead sponsor of the 2019 initiative, which provides a comprehensive learning platform and networking opportunity for women interested in advancing their careers.

A total of four candidates from within the radio broadcasting industry - including management, sales, marketing, programming and digital disciplines - will be selected for the 2019 program. Of those, at least one spot will be designated for a programming candidate and one spot designated for a digital candidate. For mentee criteria, and instructions on how to apply, please visit www.radiomiw.com. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

'This unique initiative provides and amazing opportunity for mentees to gain valuable insight, knowledge and access to some of the most influential women in radio,' says Lindsay Cerajewski, chair of the 2019 MIW Group's Mentoring Committee and National Sales Manager at Entercom Chicago.  'It is very rewarding to watch our Mentees grow professionally throughout the year.'

MIW Group Spokeswoman Denyse Mesnik added, 'We are absolutely thrilled Beasley Media Group has once again generously offered to serve as lead sponsor of MIW Group's heritage Mildred Carter Mentoring Program for 2019. We look forward to another successful year!'

'It is a privilege to once again support such a wonderful program that promotes the advancement of women to senior positions in the radio industry,' said Caroline Beasley. 'Similar to Beasley Media Group's commitment in providing our employees with the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in their chosen career paths, the MIW Group's Mildred Carter Mentoring Program is a shining example of how to nurture and support future leaders in the radio industry. We are proud to be a part of the initiative.'

The MIW Group Mentoring Program is named in the memory of Mildred Carter, who, along with her husband, Andrew 'Skip' Carter, founded the first African American owned radio station in the U.S. in 1950, when they turned on KPRS Kansas City, Missouri.  Mrs. Carter ran the Carter Broadcast Group for many years after the death of Skip Carter, before turning over control of the company to her grandson, Michael Carter in 1987.

About MIW Radio Group:

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) Group is a volunteer organization consisting of top-level female media professionals from across the country, who are dedicated to using their influence and resources to help other women in radio broadcasting develop strong management and leadership skills. The MIW Group is equally committed to advocating for the advancement of women to senior positions in radio broadcasting. For more information, please visit www.radioMIW.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 04:48:06 UTC
