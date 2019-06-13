Log in
Beasley Broadcast : 2ND ANNUAL BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE FOR STUDENTS & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TO TAKE PLACE AT EMERSON COLLEGE IN BOSTON

06/13/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

BOSTON, MA (June 13, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. announced today that it will host the 2nd Annual Beasley Radio Talent Institute for students, interns, and young professionals. The event will take place June 17 - June 26, 2019, Emerson College in Boston.

The Beasley Radio Talent Institute is an intense10-day program, where participants have the opportunity to meet with and learn from over 30 radio professionals currently working in the broadcast industry. The program is open to all college students, graduate students, and recent graduates.

'We are very proud to once again support the development of new industry talent,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'The Beasley Radio Group Talent Institute provides an incredible opportunity for students to gain valuable experience and learn from some of the industry's top leaders. We're thrilled that our incredible teams at ROCK 92.9, HOT 96.9, WKLB-FM, WROR-FM and 98.5 The Sports Hub are involved in this exciting initiative.'

Students who participate in the program build relationships with broadcasters throughout the region, attain additional internships and work towards securing post-graduate job placement to launch their careers. In addition, they will receive a 'Certificate of Completion' from the Beasley Radio Talent Institute and a 'Radio Marketing Professional' certification from the Radio Advertising Bureau.

The Beasley Radio Group Talent Institute is part of the National Radio Talent System. Produced by Dan Vallie, the series of highly respected radio-focused institutes take place on select college campuses across America each the year.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 22:18:07 UTC
