Beasley Broadcast : 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB, BOSTON BRUINS AND BOSTON BRUINS FOUNDATION HOST 2ND ANNUAL PUCKS & PADDLES EVENT

Boston, MA (2/8/19): WBZ-FM/98.5 the Sports Hub, along with The Boston Bruins Foundation and The Boston Bruins, presented the 2nd Annual Patrice Bergeron and 98.5 the Sports Hub Pucks & Paddles event on Thursday, February 7th at Royale Boston (279 Tremont Street).

The single-elimination tournament, which featured on-air talent, Bruins Players and winning auction bidders, raised $119,000 to benefit The Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center.

98.5 the Sports Hub Midday Host Marc 'the Beetle' Bertrand and his Ping Pong Partner beat Bruins Defenseman Matt Gryzlak and his partner to win the Championship!