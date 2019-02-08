Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB, BOSTON BRUINS AND BOSTON BRUINS FOUNDATION HOST 2ND ANNUAL PUCKS & PADDLES EVENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Boston, MA (2/8/19): WBZ-FM/98.5 the Sports Hub, along with The Boston Bruins Foundation and The Boston Bruins, presented the 2nd Annual Patrice Bergeron and 98.5 the Sports Hub Pucks & Paddles event on Thursday, February 7th at Royale Boston (279 Tremont Street).

The single-elimination tournament, which featured on-air talent, Bruins Players and winning auction bidders, raised $119,000 to benefit The Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center.

98.5 the Sports Hub Midday Host Marc 'the Beetle' Bertrand and his Ping Pong Partner beat Bruins Defenseman Matt Gryzlak and his partner to win the Championship!

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 23:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
06:20pBEASLEY BROADCAST : 98.5 the sports hub, boston bruins and boston bruins foundat..
PU
02/07BEASLEY BROADCAST : to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Confer..
AQ
02/05BEASLEY BROADCAST : WSOC/Charlotte's Tanner in the Morning for being named among..
PU
02/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : Melanie Mineau Named New Morning Drive Co-host at Beasley Me..
PU
02/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : Jennifer Williams Promoted to Vice President of Digital Mark..
PU
02/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Debuts Fox Sports in Charlotte
PU
02/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : WMMR-FM Midday Personality Pierre Robert Signs Multi-year De..
PU
01/31BEASLEY BROADCAST : 2019 “MILDRED CARTER” MIW RADIO GROUP MENTORING ..
PU
01/29BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Adds Twisted Philly to the bPod Studios Platform
PU
01/14BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group's Power 98 to Build Third Home for Local Family ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 254 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 113 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC9.87%113
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC3.15%25 597
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.26.68%931
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-10.96%367
HT&E LTD3.48%331
STINGRAY GROUP INC-4.15%285
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.