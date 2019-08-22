Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

(BBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : BBGI Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 10:53am EDT

NAPLES, Florida, August 22, 2019 - Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) ('the Company'), a large- and mid-size market radio broadcaster, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 7, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Celebrating its 58th anniversary this year, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., (www.bbgi.com) was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley who remains the Company's Chairman of the Board. Beasley Broadcast Group owns and operates 64 stations (46 FM and 18 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 19 million consumers listen to Beasley radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this release that are 'forward-looking statements' are based upon current expectations and assumptions, and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as 'intends,' 'expects,' 'expected,' 'anticipates' or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Key risks are described in our reports filed with the SEC including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should note that forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by several factors, including: external economic forces that could have a material adverse impact on our advertising revenues and results of operations; our radio stations may not be able to compete effectively in their respective markets for advertising revenues; we may not remain competitive if we do not respond to changes in technology, standards and services that affect our industry; our substantial debt levels; and, the loss of key personnel. Our actual performance and results could differ materially because of these factors and other factors discussed in the 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition' in our SEC filings, including but not limited to annual reports on Form 10-K or quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which can be obtained from the SEC, www.sec.gov, or our website, www.bbgi.com. All information in this release is as of August 22, 2019, and we undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to actual results or changes to our expectations.

# # #

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 14:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
10:53aBEASLEY BROADCAST : BBGI Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share
PU
10:01aBeasley Broadcast Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
GL
08/12BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Announces Digital Team Promotions in Philadelphi..
PU
08/07BEASLEY BROADCAST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/07BEASLEY BROADCAST : Wmmr's pierre robert to be inducted to the philadelphia musi..
PU
08/06BEASLEY BROADCAST : WBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub Celebrates 10th Anniversary with ..
PU
08/05BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/05BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group's 105.1 The BOUNCE Help Teachers Get Ready for S..
PU
08/05BEASLEY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05BEASLEY BROADCAST : Second Quarter Net Revenue Increases 6.5% to $65.7 Million
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 M
EBIT 2019 38,6 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,29%
P/E ratio 2019 5,68x
P/E ratio 2020 4,89x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 88,6 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75  $
Last Close Price 3,18  $
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-13.87%89
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC7.88%27 411
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.83%789
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-35.03%526
HT&E LTD8.86%333
CUMULUS MEDIA INC38.98%256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group