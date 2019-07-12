Log in
Beasley Broadcast : Caroline Beasley of Beasley Media Group To Be Honored at Media Institute ‘Free Speech America' Gala

07/12/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Arlington, Va., July 12, 2019 - The Media Institute will honor Caroline Beasley, chief executive officer of Beasley Media Group and Frederick J. Ryan, Jr., publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, at its annual 'Free Speech America' Gala Oct. 7 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Caroline Beasley has served as chief executive officer of Beasley Media Group, Inc., since January 2017. She has held a number of other positions at Beasley including executive vice president, CFO, treasurer, and secretary of the company. The company, which started with a single AM radio station, now owns and operates 64 stations (46 FM, 18 AM) in 15 large and mid-size markets. She most recently served as the Joint Board Chair of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Board of Directors.

Fred Ryan will receive the Freedom of Speech Award, while Caroline Beasley will receive the American Horizon Award. The master of ceremonies will be communications attorney and former FCC chairman Richard E. Wiley.

Fred Ryan was named publisher and CEO of The Washington Post by Jeff Bezos in 2014. In 2007, he co-founded Politico and served as president and CEO. Previously, he was president and COO of Allbritton Communications. Mr. Ryan served as chief of staff to former president Ronald Reagan from 1989 to 1995, after serving in senior White House staff positions since 1982.

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks will deliver keynote remarks. Commissioner Starks was sworn into office on Jan. 30, 2019. He had served as assistant bureau chief in the FCC's Enforcement Bureau and, prior to that, as senior counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Freedom of Speech Award recognizes an individual who has worked to advance free speech and the First Amendment. The American Horizon Award recognizes an individual for visionary leadership in the communications industry.

The Media Institute is a nonprofit foundation specializing in communications policy and the First Amendment. For more information, visit the Institute online at www.mediainstitute.org.

# # #

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 21:39:05 UTC
