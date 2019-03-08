Log in
Beasley Broadcast : Country 1037 Presents The 9th Annual Southern Girls Night Out

03/08/2019 | 12:35pm EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (3/8/19): Beasley Media Group, LLC., a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Country 1037 will present the 9th Annual Southern Girls Night Out on Wednesday, April 10th Coyote Joe's (4621 Wilkinson Boulevard) in Charlotte. The event will feature special live performances from Randy Houser, Waterloo Revival, Haley & Michaels and Rayne Johnson.

This year's Southern Girls Night Out event will feature Stoney Creek Recording Artist Randy Houser, whose most notable song, 'Anything Goes' ranked among the top 20 hits on the Country Billboard Charts. Randy also produced hits like 'Boots On' and 'How Country Feels'. He received a 2015 Country Music Association Award for Song of the Year. His new album Magnolia was just released and the single, 'What Whiskey Does' is currently a top 40 hit and climbing the charts.

Fusing the traditionalism of vintage country with the bigger and more propulsive sounds of rock and contemporary country music, Waterloo Revival was formed by lead singer/guitarist George Birge and backing vocalist/guitarist Cody Cooper, who have been friends since middle school. Their current single 'Wonder Woman' is climbing the country charts!

Named one of Rolling Stones 'Artists You Need to Know', Nashville-based Haley & Michaels are known for their strong, blended vocal harmonies and relatable lyrics. Capturing the vision of both Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels, they sharpen a fresh, arena-sized sound and embody what it means to be a pure duo both on stage and off.

Rayne Johnson is a leader among the new class of emerging modern country artists that can mix a little soul, a little pop with a whole lot of down home goodness. His musical path has provided him with the opportunity to open for some of country music's biggest stars and television appearances to boot! His career started as a demo signer, but after only a few initial tracks, he was signed on the spot.

Attendees will have the chance to shop at various vendor booths that will be set up throughout the venue. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The concert will kick off starting at 8:30pm.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit the Jimmy V Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to saving lives by helping to find a cure for cancer.

A limited number of $12 General Admission tickets and $30 VIP (special seating) tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.country1037fm.com or at Coyote Joe's.

Follow Country 1037 on Instagram & Twitter (@country1037fm) and on Facebook (Facebook.com/country1037fm).

Complete details are available on the Country 1037 website at Country1037fm.com.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 17:34:07 UTC
