Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

(BBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Dave Cruise Named New Co-Host of The Andie Summers Show on Beasley Media Group's WXTU-FM in Philadelphia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

(June 21, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Dave 'Cruise' Madden has been named as the new co-host of The Andie Summers Show on 92.5 WXTU-FM in Philadelphia.

Cruise, who initially joined the show as an interim host on January 2, 2019, most recently worked over the past year as the afternoon drive host/Assistant Program Director (APD) at Beasley sister station WBEN-FM in Philadelphia. Previously, he spent four years as the afternoon drive/APD at WWEG-FM in Hagerstown, Maryland.

'When we needed him to step up and handle interim hosting duties for 925XTU, Dave delivered every day,' said station Program Director, Mark Razz. 'We're glad to have him on as part of The Andie Summers Show. He worked hard and deserves this opportunity!'

'We are thrilled to officially welcome Dave to XTU on a permanent basis,' said Beasley Media Group Country Format Brand Manager, David Corey. 'The Andie Summers Show is in great hands!'

'I can't begin to tell you how excited I am to be a part of such an iconic station and to work with such an amazing person like Andie Summers,' said Cruise. 'I am so thankful to Market Manager Joe Bell, Mark Razz and David Corey for making my dream come true!'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 18:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
02:55pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Dave Cruise Named New Co-Host of The Andie Summers Show on B..
PU
06/17BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Unveils Jammin' 105.7 in Las Vegas
PU
06/13BEASLEY BROADCAST : 2nd annual beasley media group radio talent institute for st..
PU
06/11BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group and WMMR-FM's Preston and Steve Among Honorees a..
PU
06/10Beasley Broadcast Group Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire WDMK-FM D..
GL
06/05BEASLEY BROADCAST : Budman Named New Co-host of Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM in..
PU
05/31BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/30Beasley Broadcast Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
GL
05/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Power 98 to host 28 hour broadcast to benefit the salvation ..
PU
05/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : WBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand Host Job Shado..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 38,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,60%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 84,4 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 82%
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-19.73%89
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC0.53%24 280
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.32.98%983
HT&E LTD23.73%348
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-29.83%324
STINGRAY GROUP INC-6.81%257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About