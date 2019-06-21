Beasley Broadcast : Dave Cruise Named New Co-Host of The Andie Summers Show on Beasley Media Group's WXTU-FM in Philadelphia

(June 21, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Dave 'Cruise' Madden has been named as the new co-host of The Andie Summers Show on 92.5 WXTU-FM in Philadelphia.

Cruise, who initially joined the show as an interim host on January 2, 2019, most recently worked over the past year as the afternoon drive host/Assistant Program Director (APD) at Beasley sister station WBEN-FM in Philadelphia. Previously, he spent four years as the afternoon drive/APD at WWEG-FM in Hagerstown, Maryland.

'When we needed him to step up and handle interim hosting duties for 925XTU, Dave delivered every day,' said station Program Director, Mark Razz. 'We're glad to have him on as part of The Andie Summers Show. He worked hard and deserves this opportunity!'

'We are thrilled to officially welcome Dave to XTU on a permanent basis,' said Beasley Media Group Country Format Brand Manager, David Corey. 'The Andie Summers Show is in great hands!'

'I can't begin to tell you how excited I am to be a part of such an iconic station and to work with such an amazing person like Andie Summers,' said Cruise. 'I am so thankful to Market Manager Joe Bell, Mark Razz and David Corey for making my dream come true!'