Beasley Broadcast : Episode One – Dr. Shawn DuBravac & Our Digital Destiny (Part One)

In the inaugural episodes of her new podcast, Beasley Media Group CEO, Caroline Beasley, speaks with Dr. Shawn DuBravac, author of the New York Times Best Seller Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate.
During this episode of their two-part conversation, Caroline and Dr. DuBravac discuss a range of topics including:
-
Events that redefined the environment we live in
-
The next disruption on the horizon
-
How data is defining our experience in vehicles
Make sure to be a part of the continuing conversation in episode two of Beyond The Business.
Learn more about Dr. Shawn DuBravac at his website: http://shawndubravac.com/
Disclaimer
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:12:07 UTC