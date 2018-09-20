Beasley Broadcast : Episode One – Dr. Shawn DuBravac & Our Digital Destiny (Part One)

In the inaugural episodes of her new podcast, Beasley Media Group CEO, Caroline Beasley, speaks with Dr. Shawn DuBravac, author of the New York Times Best Seller Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate.

During this episode of their two-part conversation, Caroline and Dr. DuBravac discuss a range of topics including:

Events that redefined the environment we live in

The next disruption on the horizon

How data is defining our experience in vehicles

Learn more about Dr. Shawn DuBravac at his website: http://shawndubravac.com/