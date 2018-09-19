Beasley Broadcast : Episode Seven – Leadership & Lincoln with Doris Kearns Goodwin

In a very powerful five-part discussion, BMG VP of Programming, Buzz Knight speaks award-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin on the key messages in her new book, Leadership in Turbulent Times.

In this episode of Healthy Paranoia, Buzz and Doris' discussion focuses on the leadership of Abraham Lincoln.

Topics they cover include:

How Lincoln displayed leadership traits from an early age

Lincoln's understanding that knowing how to speak effectively would be an important tool

Transactional and transformation leadership

In the next episode, Buzz and Doris look at the leadership of Teddy Roosevelt.

Doris Kearns Goodwin explores in her new book, Leadership in Turbulent Times is available now on multiple platforms and in hardcover. https://doriskearnsgoodwin.com/