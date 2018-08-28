Beasley Broadcast : Eric Camille Promoted to Assistant Program Director at Beasley Media Group’s 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA (8/28/18): Beasley Media Group LLC., a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Eric Camille has been promoted to the position of Assistant Program Director of 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN-FM) in Philadelphia. He began his new position on Friday, August 24th.

Camille, who joined the station in 2009, most recently served as an Executive Producer.

'Eric Camille cares deeply about The Fanatic,' said Eric Johnson, director of sports content at WPEN-FM. 'It shows in everything he does…whether it's creating compelling imaging, making sure of all our on-air schedules are coordinated or acting as a programming, sales and promotions liaison. It's a privilege to have him on our team.'