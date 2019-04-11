Beasley Broadcast : George Beasley To Be Honored PAB Gold Medal Awards Dinner

PHILADELPHIA - On Sunday, May 5, 2019, The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) will induct Beasley Broadcast Group, LLC founder, George Beasley, into the PAB Radio Hall of Fame.

George Beasley, founded Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. in 1961 and served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a remarkable career that spanned more than five decades. A radio veteran, he has received numerous broadcast industry distinctions from various organizations, including 'Giant of Broadcasting' by the Library of American Broadcasting in 2012, 'Broadcaster of the Year' by the Florida Association of Broadcasters in 2011. Beasley was inducted into the Hall of Fame the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters in 1998, and the Nevada Broadcasters Association in 2008.

The PAB Gold Medal Dinner is followed by the PAB Awards Luncheon on Monday, May 6, where radio and television broadcasters from across the Commonwealth will be recognized for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism, station promotion, digital media and more.

For more information about the PAB Awards Ceremony, please visit:https://pab.org/gold-medal-award/

About the PAB:

