Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

(BBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Good Morning America's Ginger Zee to Keynote BEN FM Her Story Luncheon Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 12:57am EDT

ABC News and Good Morning America Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, seen locally on 6ABC-TV weekdays at 7am and weekends at 8am, will be the official keynote speaker at 95.7 BEN FM's 3rd annual Her Story Luncheon. The annual event will take place on Wednesday, September 18th (11:30a-2p) at Chima Steakhouse, located at 19th & JFK in Philadelphia.

The luncheon will be hosted by Kathy Romano, host of BEN FM's 'Her Story' weekly program and co-host of the Preston and Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR-FM. Attendees will include CEO's, influencers in arts and cultural worlds, directors of non-profit organizations and public relations professionals, as well as BEN-FM listeners who won tickets to the event.

The 'Her Story' program showcases dynamic women that are making a significant impact in the community via their business, their charity work or a combination of both. The program airs on Sunday mornings at 7:30 a.m. on 95.7 FM and is available via podcast at 957benfm.com.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:56:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
12:57aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Good Morning America's Ginger Zee to Keynote BEN FM Her Stor..
PU
09/10BEASLEY BROADCAST : XP Unveils Checkpoint XP On Campus
PU
09/09BEASLEY BROADCAST : WJBR-FM Employees Team Up With New Castle County Police Depa..
PU
09/08BEASLEY BROADCAST : Paco Lopez Promoted to Program Director at Beasley Media Gro..
PU
09/06BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Community Teams Up with Red Cross to Launch Init..
PU
09/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : Charlie Maxx Takes Over Evenings at Beasley Media Group's 92..
PU
09/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : Jonathan Wier Named New Morning Show Host at Beasley Media G..
PU
08/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : WKLB-FM Presents Country 102.5 Street Party 2 in Boston
PU
08/22BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Celebrates 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award Wi..
PU
08/22BEASLEY BROADCAST : BBGI Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 M
EBIT 2019 38,6 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,54%
P/E ratio 2019 5,46x
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 85,3 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75  $
Last Close Price 3,06  $
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-18.40%84
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC10.16%27 989
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.11.76%879
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-35.90%524
HT&E LTD17.72%364
CUMULUS MEDIA INC26.67%233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group