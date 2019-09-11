Beasley Broadcast : Good Morning America's Ginger Zee to Keynote BEN FM Her Story Luncheon Event

ABC News and Good Morning America Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, seen locally on 6ABC-TV weekdays at 7am and weekends at 8am, will be the official keynote speaker at 95.7 BEN FM's 3rd annual Her Story Luncheon. The annual event will take place on Wednesday, September 18th (11:30a-2p) at Chima Steakhouse, located at 19th & JFK in Philadelphia.

The luncheon will be hosted by Kathy Romano, host of BEN FM's 'Her Story' weekly program and co-host of the Preston and Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR-FM. Attendees will include CEO's, influencers in arts and cultural worlds, directors of non-profit organizations and public relations professionals, as well as BEN-FM listeners who won tickets to the event.

The 'Her Story' program showcases dynamic women that are making a significant impact in the community via their business, their charity work or a combination of both. The program airs on Sunday mornings at 7:30 a.m. on 95.7 FM and is available via podcast at 957benfm.com.