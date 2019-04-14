Log in
Beasley Broadcast : J. Steele Named New Afternoon Drive Personality at Beasley Media Group's 105.1 The BOUNCE in Detroit

04/14/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

DETROIT, MI (April 12, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces J. Steele has been named as the new afternoon drive personality at 105.1 The BOUNCE in the Motor City. He will begin his new position on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Steele most recently served as the program director and afternoon drive host at WAMO-FM in Pittsburgh.

'We are very impressed with J's experience in this format and his strong desire to entertain the listeners in Detroit,' said 105.1 The BOUNCE Program Director John Candelaria. 'His passion and skill sets are a perfect fit. The BOUNCE is fortunate to have J. on board. I am excited to hear his high energy interactive show and see him earn the community's respect.'

'When we heard J.'s demo, he jumped to the top of our list,' said Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. 'After having the opportunity to meet him and discover his impressive skill set as both a person and personality, there was no denying J. Steele was the right talent at the right time to help us write the next chapter of success for 105.1 The BOUNCE.'

'This is the job I dreamed about as a little kid,' said Steele. 'I am beyond excited to light up the airwaves in the Motor City for this incredible radio station. I am very grateful to John Candelaria and Mac Edwards for this opportunity to make Detroit BOUNCE!'

105.1 The BOUNCE New Line-up:

The Gello Show with Joanna Mon - Fri 6am - 10am

J. Steele Mon - Fri 3pm-7pm

DJ Dinero Mon - Fri 7pm - midnight

For additional details, please visitwww.1051TheBOUNCE.com.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
