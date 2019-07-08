Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

(BBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Jasmine Lee Named Co-host of the Big Mama and the Wild Bunch Morning Show on Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM in Southwest Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

Ft. Myers, FL (July 8, 2019): Jasmine Lee has been named Co-host of the Beasley Media Group's Big Mama and the Wild Bunch Morning Show in Southwest Florida. She will begin her new position on Monday, July 8, 2019.

The Orlando native most recently served as the Morning Host of 'Jazzy in the Morning' on KSPI-FM in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Previously, she worked at News 96.5/WDBO-FM in Orlando.

'Jasmine has great charm and charisma on the air,' said Operations Manager Adam Star. 'Her energy and fun personality is infectious. She is the final piece that we were looking to add to Big Mama and The Wild Bunch Morning Show.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
01:18pBEASLEY BROADCAST : XP Esports Broadcast Studio Unveiled in the Motor City
PU
01:18pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Jasmine Lee Named Co-host of the Big Mama and the Wild Bunch..
PU
06/28BEASLEY BROADCAST : Bob Bronson Named New Morning Host at Beasley Media Group's ..
PU
06/27BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25BEASLEY BROADCAST : WMMR-FM Breaks New Record with 14th Annual I Bleed For Prest..
PU
06/24BEASLEY BROADCAST : Renegades to Unveil Premiere Midwest Esports Facility in Aub..
PU
06/21BEASLEY BROADCAST : Dave Cruise Named New Co-Host of The Andie Summers Show on B..
PU
06/17BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Unveils Jammin' 105.7 in Las Vegas
PU
06/13BEASLEY BROADCAST : 2nd annual beasley media group radio talent institute for st..
PU
06/11BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group and WMMR-FM's Preston and Steve Among Honorees a..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 38,8 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 5,65x
P/E ratio 2020 4,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 86,7 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50  $
Last Close Price 3,11  $
Spread / Highest target 92,9%
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-17.07%87
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC3.50%27 229
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.31.09%1 009
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.7.88%878
HT&E LTD10.44%346
CUMULUS MEDIA INC65.83%302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About