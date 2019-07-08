Beasley Broadcast : Jasmine Lee Named Co-host of the Big Mama and the Wild Bunch Morning Show on Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM in Southwest Florida

Ft. Myers, FL (July 8, 2019): Jasmine Lee has been named Co-host of the Beasley Media Group's Big Mama and the Wild Bunch Morning Show in Southwest Florida. She will begin her new position on Monday, July 8, 2019.

The Orlando native most recently served as the Morning Host of 'Jazzy in the Morning' on KSPI-FM in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Previously, she worked at News 96.5/WDBO-FM in Orlando.

'Jasmine has great charm and charisma on the air,' said Operations Manager Adam Star. 'Her energy and fun personality is infectious. She is the final piece that we were looking to add to Big Mama and The Wild Bunch Morning Show.'