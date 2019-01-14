Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
01/14 06:51:16 pm
4.8900 USD   +4.26%
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
Beasley Broadcast : Jennifer Sulik Named Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Beasley XP

01/14/2019 | 12:24pm EST

DETROIT, MI (January 14, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Jennifer Sulik has been named to the newly created position of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Beasley XP, the company's recently announced esports division.

Sulik most recently served as the founder and chief executive officer of Go Media Detroit, a successful digital media advertising agency in the Motor City. In addition, she worked in the Digital Sales division at WXYZ-TV in Detroit and UBM Tech in San Francisco, where Sulik developed integrated business-to-business media campaigns targeting game developers and game industry influencers, including Game Developer Magazine, Gamasutra.com and Indiegames.com.

'We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer into the Beasley Media Group family,' said Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'Her vast experience in digital media sales, combined with Jennifer's background in game development, made her the perfect choice to oversee the sales and marketing efforts for our new esports division.'

Sulik will be based at the company's offices in Ferndale, Michigan.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:23:05 UTC
