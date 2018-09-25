Log in
Beasley Broadcast : John Reynolds Promoted to Operations Manager at Beasley Media Group Charlotte

09/25/2018 | 12:24am CEST

Naples, Florida (9/24/18): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces John Reynolds has been promoted to the position of Operations Manager at the company's Charlotte-based radio station cluster, including WSOC-FM (103.7), WNKS-FM (KISS 95.1) WKQC-FM, K 104.7 FM, SMOKE (94.7), WPEG-FM (Power 98) & WBAV-FM (V101.9). He will officially begin his new position on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Reynolds most recently served as the Program Director and Operations Manager at KISS 95.1 and K 104.7. Previously, he worked at KHKS-FM (106.1 KISS-FM) in Dallas, WHTZ-FM (Z100) in New York and WKTI-FM in Milwaukee.

'John is an exceptional leader and very committed to the success of all of our Beasley Media Group Charlotte Radio stations', said Bill Schoening, VP and Market Manager for Beasley Media Group, LLC Charlotte, NC. 'I am looking forward to seeing him continue to build our strong brands for many years to come.'

'We recognized John's talent for creating great radio from the moment we began working with him in 2014,' said Beasley Media Group Executive Vice President of Programming Justin Chase. 'He has helped build some the best radio brands in the market and we're proud he'll be leading the programming strategy for all of our stations in Charlotte.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 22:23:02 UTC
