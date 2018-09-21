Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Kris Fisher Named Brand Manager at Beasley Media Group's KOAS-FM and KVGS-FM in Las Vegas

09/21/2018 | 10:14pm CEST

Naples, Florida (9/21/18): Beasley Media Group LLC., a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Kris Fisher has been named as the new Brand Manager at Rhythmic Oldies 'Old School 105.7″/KOAS-FM and Hot AC 'STAR 107.9'/KVGS-FM. He will begin his new position on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Fisher most recently served as the Program Director at Beasley Media Group's HD98.3 and Hot 95.5 /93.1 in Augusta, Georgia.

'We're thrilled that Kris will be joining our team in Las Vegas. After a lengthy nationwide search it is especially gratifying to be able to promote someone from within our company,' said Vice President and Market Manager Dennis Gwiazdon. 'HD98.3 and Hot 95.5/ 93.1 have achieved some of their highest ratings under his direction. I'm looking forward to watching Kris work his magic for us here!'

'Kris is a star programmer with proven success in our company and I'm proud that he will now be leading our stations in Vegas,' said Beasley Media Group Executive Vice President of Programming Justin Chase. 'I have no doubt he will win!'

'I'm honored and thankful to be given this opportunity to take such a huge step in my career,' said Fisher. 'I began my radio journey with the purpose of having fun and seeing the world. This is going to be an incredible addition to that journey. Dennis and his staff have a great thing going and I'm beyond excited to join our Beasley fam in Las Vegas!'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 20:13:01 UTC
