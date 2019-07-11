Beasley Broadcast : Mason Dixon Renews Multi-Year Deal at Beasley Media Group's Q105 in Tampa

Tampa, Florida (7/11/19): Tampa Bay Legendary Radio Personality Mason Dixon has signed a multi-year renewal deal to continue doing mornings at Q105/WRBQ-FM in Tampa. The radio veteran has been consistently ranked among the top rated morning shows in the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg markets.

'The majority of my life has been Q105,' said Dixon. 'They say when you love what you are doing, you never work a day in your life. Thanks to all at Beasley media group, including Ted Cannarozzi, Travis Daily, Steve Triplett and certainly all of the Beasley Media Group family for giving me the chance to keep never working…..oh…wait…that doesn't sound right…uh…letting me keep loving what we do for the Tampa Bay area and Q105! Let the fun continue!'

'Mason Dixon is part of the fabric of the Tampa Bay community,' said station Program Director, Ted Cannarozzi. 'We're thrilled to have him remain the face of Q 105 for years to come.'

'Tampa Bay wouldn't be Tampa Bay without Mason Dixon in the morning,' said Beasley Media Group Tampa Vice President and Market Manager Steve Triplett. 'I'm honored to work with him and excited about hearing his show on the air for many years to come!'

The name Mason Dixon and Tampa Bay radio have become synonymous for over 40 years. Mason utilizes humor, compassion, and community awareness to help ease the tensions of the morning drive to work. Mason has been named 'Air Personality of the Year' and 'Operations Manager of the Year' by various radio publications throughout his career. Tampa Bay Mayor, Bob Buckhorn honored his four-decade long career by proclaiming it 'Mason Dixon Day' in February 2018.

An active philanthropist, Mason has been involved in the community for as long as he has been in the Tampa Bay area, supporting many non-profit organizations, including the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, Metropolitan Ministries, and his very own Christmas Wish initiative.

Photo (L-R):

(L-R) Ted Cannarozzi (Station PD), Steve Triplett (VP/Market Manager), Mason Dixon (seated) and Travis Daily (Operations Manager)