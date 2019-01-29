Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Adds Twisted Philly to the bPod Studios Platform

Naples, Florida (1/29/19): Beasley Media Group is pleased to add the TwistedPhilly podcast to the bPod Studios platform. Creator and Host Deana Marie uncover bone-chilling tales of mischief, mayhem and nefarious goings on in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection in the hit podcast, TwistedPhilly!

Each episode takes listeners on a journey into true crime, history, paranormal, tourism from the cool to the creepy from in and around Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.

Thousands of listeners from all over the United States, Canada, Europe and countries around the world tune in each week to hear the unexpected! Rapidly approaching one million downloads to date, the TwistedPhilly podcast has a legion of fans who look forward the hearing what new story, from the mundane to the macabre, that Deana Marie will dig up next.

In July of 2018, TwistedPhilly was featured in Philadelphia Magazine's list of '13 Made-in-Philly Podcasts to Listen to Right Now' and is featured in the top 100 Personal Journal podcasts on iTunes.

'We are thrilled to welcome Twisted Philly to the Beasley family of great content,' said Buzz Knight, Beasley Media Group executive vice president of strategy and innovation. 'We love the idea of bringing someone like Deana on board with an already robust audience and trying to amplify her voice with the power of our local brands. '

'I am ecstatic to be a part of the bPod Studios Network,' said Deana Marie. 'bPod offers such diverse, high-quality content and it is an honor to join the ranks of Comic Book Gurus, Preston and Steve, Nerd Radio and so many other talented content creators.'

To check out the complete network, please visit https://bpodstudios.com.