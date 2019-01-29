Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Adds Twisted Philly to the bPod Studios Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 12:44pm EST

Naples, Florida (1/29/19): Beasley Media Group is pleased to add the TwistedPhilly podcast to the bPod Studios platform. Creator and Host Deana Marie uncover bone-chilling tales of mischief, mayhem and nefarious goings on in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection in the hit podcast, TwistedPhilly!

Each episode takes listeners on a journey into true crime, history, paranormal, tourism from the cool to the creepy from in and around Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.

Thousands of listeners from all over the United States, Canada, Europe and countries around the world tune in each week to hear the unexpected! Rapidly approaching one million downloads to date, the TwistedPhilly podcast has a legion of fans who look forward the hearing what new story, from the mundane to the macabre, that Deana Marie will dig up next.

In July of 2018, TwistedPhilly was featured in Philadelphia Magazine's list of '13 Made-in-Philly Podcasts to Listen to Right Now' and is featured in the top 100 Personal Journal podcasts on iTunes.

'We are thrilled to welcome Twisted Philly to the Beasley family of great content,' said Buzz Knight, Beasley Media Group executive vice president of strategy and innovation. 'We love the idea of bringing someone like Deana on board with an already robust audience and trying to amplify her voice with the power of our local brands. '

'I am ecstatic to be a part of the bPod Studios Network,' said Deana Marie. 'bPod offers such diverse, high-quality content and it is an honor to join the ranks of Comic Book Gurus, Preston and Steve, Nerd Radio and so many other talented content creators.'

To check out the complete network, please visit https://bpodstudios.com.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 17:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
12:44pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Adds Twisted Philly to the bPod Studios Platform
PU
01/14BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group's Power 98 to Build Third Home for Local Family ..
PU
01/14BEASLEY BROADCAST : 94.7 WCSX-FM “Big Jim's House” Morning Show Help..
PU
01/14BEASLEY BROADCAST : Jennifer Sulik Named Vice President of Strategic Partnership..
PU
01/11BEASLEY BROADCAST : Boston Bruins and Boston Bruins Foundation Announce 2nd Annu..
PU
01/10BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group & The University of Las Vegas Unveil Media Innov..
PU
01/09BEASLEY BROADCAST : Brian Ives Named Managing Editor of Beasley Media Group's Ce..
PU
01/08BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group's Caroline Featured Among Broadcasting Executive..
PU
01/08BEASLEY BROADCAST : Steve Triplett Named Vice President and Market Manager at Be..
PU
01/07BEASLEY BROADCAST : Mark Razz Named Program Director of Beasley Media Group's WX..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 254 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 129 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC24.80%129
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC0.70%25 167
PANDORA MEDIA INC1.85%2 223
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.23.53%925
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-6.43%386
HT&E LTD1.58%329
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.