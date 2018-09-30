Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Augusta Joins Together with Local Community to Donate Over 5,000 lbs. of Goods to Benefit Florence Relief Effort

Augusta GA (9/28/18): Beasley Media Group Augusta announced today it is donating over 5,000 lbs. of items to assist with the Hurricane Florence relief effort in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The local community banded together to fill a 26-foot-box truck, courtesy of Two Men and a Truck, including canned foods, paper products, diapers, toiletry items, cleaning supplies, peanut butter and other necessities.

The 26-foot-long box truck will be driven by a volunteer from Two Men and a Truck to Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

'When we heard about the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence in the Southeast, especially in our Fayetteville cluster's area, we were ready to help our friends however possible,' said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Kent Dunn.