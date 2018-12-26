Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/26 07:27:09 pm
3.59 USD   -1.10%
10/30BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Officially Launches 98.7 The Shark Tampa Bay's Next Generation of Classic Rock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 06:30pm CET

Tampa, Florida (12/27/18): Beasley Media Group has officially launched WPBB-FM/98.7FM The Shark-Tampa Bay's Next Generation of Classic Rock. The station kicked off the new format on the air at midnight on Wednesday, December 26th with AC/DC's 'For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)'.

98.7FM The Shark will feature a new generation of classic rock songs geared towards the 80's and 90's, with songs ranging from AC/DC's 'Back in Black' and Ozzy Osborne's 'Crazy Train' to Pearl Jam's 'Alive' and Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'.

Through the month of January, the station will be commercial-free each day after airing the company's Detroit-based WRIF-FM Dave & Chuck the Freak Morning Show. The show will begin simulcasting weekday mornings from 5:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on January 7th 2019.

Known for their unique style of humor and banter, along with heavy social media interaction with fans, Dave and Chuck will provide wicked laughs and entertainment weekday mornings for Tampa Bay listeners. The show can also be heard on WRXK-FM/96 k-rock in Ft. Myers, Florida and WBOS-FM in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dave Hunter and Charles Urquhart, along with show member Lisa Way, began working together in April of 2001 on Windsor, Canada's 89X (CIMX 88.7 FM) until November of 2012. The show officially debuted on the WRIF-FM airwaves in May of 2013. Since then, they've added Cohost Andy Green, Producer James Campbell and Video Editor Jason Watson.

'We are thrilled to bring Classic Rock radio back to Tampa Bay with 98.7 The Shark,' said Beasley Media Group Tampa Interim Market Manager Steve Triplett. 'With a hand-picked mix of Rock hits from the 70's, 80's and 90's and the Dave and Chuck the Freak Morning Show, we're excited to give listeners something new and truly unique!'

'It's been many years since Tampa Bay had a true Classic Rock station on a full signal and we're excited to offer the next generation of Classic Rock to such a great Rock market,' said Executive Vice President of Programming Justin Chase. 'Plus, we're including our successful morning show Dave & Chuck the Freak which is a perfect complement to the music position.'

'There is a large group of Rock fans that do not have a radio station right now,' said Beasley Media Group Tampa Operations Manager Travis Daily. 'Tampa Bay has always been one of the best Rock markets in America. Our goal is to give the music fans exactly what they have been asking for which is a highly entertaining morning show with Dave and Chuck the Freak with Classic Rock for the Next Generation the rest of the day!'

'After spending many years on Tampa Bay Rock Radio, it's exciting to be part of a station with real bite,' said Station Program Director Ted Kamikaze.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 17:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
06:30pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Officially Launches 98.7 The Shark Tampa Bay's N..
PU
12/21BEASLEY BROADCAST : Toucher and Rich Ink Multiyear Renewal Deal with Beasley Med..
PU
12/17BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Bike Drive Benefits Toys for Tots Foundation in ..
PU
12/13BEASLEY BROADCAST : Former American Idol Finalist Ayla Brown Named New Morning S..
PU
12/12BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Adds Comic Book Gurus to the bPod Studios Platfo..
PU
12/06BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Announces WiLD 94.1 Morning Freak Show Personali..
PU
12/05BEASLEY BROADCAST : Preston & Steve's Camp Out for Hunger 2018 Breaks New Record
PU
12/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : 101 WRIF-FM Welcomes The Detroit Renegades to Beacon Park fo..
PU
12/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Officially Unveils “If You Give A Ric A Po..
PU
12/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group's Checkpoint XP to Provide Coverage of The 2018 ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 254 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 100 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-72.91%100
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC2.80%24 829
PANDORA MEDIA INC60.17%2 080
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-63.08%681
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-18.19%422
HT&E LTD-18.09%344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.