Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Philadelphia’s WMMR-FM Named Rock Station of the Year at the 2018 NAB Marconi Awards

Naples, Florida (9/27/18): Beasley Broadcast Group, LCC (NASDAQ: BBGI) proudly announces WMMR-FM in Philadelphia was named 'Rock Station of the Year' at the 2018 Marconi Awards. The event, presented by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), took place at the 2018 Radio Show on Thursday, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

WMMR-FM, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, is regarded by the industry as the longest running rock station in America. It has continued to expose new artists as well as play a familiar mix of 'Everything that Rocks' since its beginning on April 29, 1968, when the very first record played on-air was 'Flying' from a new album at that time calledMagical Mystery Tour.

PHOTO (L-R):

Beasley Media EVP of Strategy and Innovation Buzz Knight, President Bruce Beasley, COO/EVP Brian Beasley, CEO Caroline Beasley, WMMR-FM Program Director Bill Weston and EVP of Programming Justin Chase.