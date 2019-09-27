Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Stations and Personalities Win Four NAB Marconi Awards

Beasley Media Group, LLC. (NASDAQ: BBGI) proudly announces WBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, WRIF-FM and WMGK-FM, as well as Sports Hub Afternoon Drive Personalities Felger and Mazz, were named among the winners of the 2019 Marconi Awards.

The event, presented by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), took place on Thursday, September 27th at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas Texas.

Beasley Media Group Winners:

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEARWBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub/Boston

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

WRIF-FM/Detroit

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Felger & Mazz/WBZ-FM 98.5 The Sports Hub/Boston

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEARWMGK-FM/Philadelphia

'We are so incredibly proud of our stations and personalities for receiving these coveted awards that pay tribute to the very best in the radio industry,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'It underscores the outstanding dedication and commitment our stations and their teams make on a daily basis to make a difference in the communities they serve.'