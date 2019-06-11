Log in
Beasley Broadcast : Media Group and WMMR-FM's Preston and Steve Among Honorees at 2019 Service to America Awards

06/11/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

Washington, DC (6/11/19): Beasley Media Group and WMMR-FM in Philadelphia's Preston & Steve Morning Show were among the honorees at the 2019 Service to America Awards, presented by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF). The event took place at the Anthem in Washington, DC.

Beasley Media Group received the 2019 Service to 'Community Award for Radio-Ownership Group' for its yearlong company-wide Beasley Best Community of Caring Initiative, which shined an important spotlight on issues that included Bullying, Hunger, Autism, and the Opioid Epidemic.

WMMR-FM received the 'Service to Community Award for Radio-Major Market' for Preston & Steve's Camp Out for Hunger Initiative. The event is the largest food collection of its kind in the United States. Proceeds from the collection benefit Philabundance, the largest hunger relief organization in the Delaware Valley.

Beasley Media Group Team Photo: (L to R):

Bill Weston (WMMR-FM Program Director & BMG Rock Format Brand Manager), Heidi Raphael (Chief Communications Officer), Joe Bell (BMG Philadelphia VP/Market Manager), Cullen Wilson, Preston Elliot (WMMR Morning Show Personality),Caroline Beasley (Beasley Media Group CEO), Steve Morrison (WMMR Morning Personality), Lora Lewis (Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Community Affairs Director), Allyson Hillman (Beasley Media Group Ft. Myers Director of Sales), Jennifer Williams (VP of Digital Marketing) and Justin Chase (Beasley Media Group EVP of Programming).

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 03:18:08 UTC
