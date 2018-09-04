Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group’s AJ Lurie Named Among 2018 Delaware Business Times DBT 40 Awards Winners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Naples, Florida (September 4, 2018): Beasley Media Group Wilmington, Delaware Vice President and Market Manager AJ Laurie has been named among the Delaware Business Times's 2018 DBT40 Awards winners.

[Attachment] The DBT40 Awards program recognizes 40 of Delaware's most accomplished leaders under 40 years old, for their Professional Accomplishments, Community Service, Leadership and Vision. Individuals are nominated from all size and industry categories, public or private.

Each year, a select group of judges made up of local business leaders and past winners of the DBT40 Awards program select the winners.

The honorees will be profiled in the October 2nd issue of Delaware Business Times and celebrated at an awards ceremony on October 23rdat The Baby Grand on Market Street in Wilmington, DE.

'We are thrilled AJ is being recognized with this distinguished honor for his leadership and commitment to the community,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'We are proud to have him on our team.'

'Delaware Business Times strives to recognize the promising young talent in our state,' said CEO & Publisher, Rob Martinelli. 'Honorees are chosen based on their level of professional accomplishment, vision, community service and leadership. The DBT40 are role models who are striving to make a difference in our community.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 20:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
10:42pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group’s AJ Lurie Named Among 2018 Delaware Busin..
PU
08/28BEASLEY BROADCAST : Eric Camille Promoted to Assistant Program Director at Beasl..
PU
08/27BEASLEY BROADCAST : BMI Hit Songwriter Kara DioGuardi Performs at 2018 Beasley M..
PU
08/27BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
08/27BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Celebrates 2018 Operating Achievement Award Winn..
PU
08/23Beasley Broadcast Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share
GL
08/20BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Unveils New Podcast Captains
PU
08/13BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/06BEASLEY BROADCAST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/03BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Beasley Broadcast declares $0.05 dividend 
08/03Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) CEO Caroline Beasley on Q2 2018 Results .. 
08/03Beasley Broadcast reports Q2 results 
08/01Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/30/18 
07/24Midday Gainers / Losers (07/24/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 243 M
EBIT 2018 16,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,06
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-43.66%208
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC32.46%31 866
PANDORA MEDIA INC91.70%2 461
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-27.31%1 119
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-68.38%585
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-6.86%465
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.