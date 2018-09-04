Beasley Broadcast : Media Group’s AJ Lurie Named Among 2018 Delaware Business Times DBT 40 Awards Winners

Naples, Florida (September 4, 2018): Beasley Media Group Wilmington, Delaware Vice President and Market Manager AJ Laurie has been named among the Delaware Business Times's 2018 DBT40 Awards winners.

[Attachment] The DBT40 Awards program recognizes 40 of Delaware's most accomplished leaders under 40 years old, for their Professional Accomplishments, Community Service, Leadership and Vision. Individuals are nominated from all size and industry categories, public or private.

Each year, a select group of judges made up of local business leaders and past winners of the DBT40 Awards program select the winners.

The honorees will be profiled in the October 2nd issue of Delaware Business Times and celebrated at an awards ceremony on October 23rdat The Baby Grand on Market Street in Wilmington, DE.

'We are thrilled AJ is being recognized with this distinguished honor for his leadership and commitment to the community,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'We are proud to have him on our team.'

'Delaware Business Times strives to recognize the promising young talent in our state,' said CEO & Publisher, Rob Martinelli. 'Honorees are chosen based on their level of professional accomplishment, vision, community service and leadership. The DBT40 are role models who are striving to make a difference in our community.'