Beasley Broadcast : Media Group's Caroline Featured Among Broadcasting Executives Featured on Panel at CES 2019

Las Vegas, Nevada (1/8/19): Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley was among the featured speakers during a special panel, entitled The Future of In-Vehicle Infotainment, during CES 2019 on Tuesday, January 8th at the at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The group, led by John Ellis, discussed a wide range of topics, including the future of in-vehicle entertainment, radio's place in the connected car and data attribution.

Photo: Left to right:

Steve Newberry (NAB EVP of Strategy Planning and Special Projects), Ben Rosenberg (BBC Senior Distribution Manager), Caroline Beasley (Beasley Media Group CEO), Joe D'Angelo (Xperi SVP of Broadcast Radio) and John Ellis (Author, Futurist and Founder of Ellis and Associates).

About Beasley Media Group:

Beasley Media Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., which owns and operates 64 stations (46 FM and 18 AM) in 15 large and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 19 million consumers listen to Beasley radio stations weekly over-the-air, online, on smartphones and tablets and engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For additional information, please visit www.bbgi.com.