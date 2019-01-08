Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
4.59 USD   --.--%
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group's Caroline Featured Among Broadcasting Executives Featured on Panel at CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:34pm EST

Las Vegas, Nevada (1/8/19): Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley was among the featured speakers during a special panel, entitled The Future of In-Vehicle Infotainment, during CES 2019 on Tuesday, January 8th at the at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The group, led by John Ellis, discussed a wide range of topics, including the future of in-vehicle entertainment, radio's place in the connected car and data attribution.

Photo: Left to right:

Steve Newberry (NAB EVP of Strategy Planning and Special Projects), Ben Rosenberg (BBC Senior Distribution Manager), Caroline Beasley (Beasley Media Group CEO), Joe D'Angelo (Xperi SVP of Broadcast Radio) and John Ellis (Author, Futurist and Founder of Ellis and Associates).

About Beasley Media Group:

Beasley Media Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., which owns and operates 64 stations (46 FM and 18 AM) in 15 large and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 19 million consumers listen to Beasley radio stations weekly over-the-air, online, on smartphones and tablets and engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For additional information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
07:34pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group's Caroline Featured Among Broadcasting Executive..
PU
10:29aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Steve Triplett Named Vice President and Market Manager at Be..
PU
01/07BEASLEY BROADCAST : Mark Razz Named Program Director of Beasley Media Group's WX..
PU
01/07BEASLEY BROADCAST : Sean Varicalli Named Morning Show Host of Beasley Media Grou..
PU
01/07BEASLEY BROADCAST : Lori Burgess Named Chief Digital Content Officer at Beasley ..
PU
01/03BEASLEY BROADCAST : A Look Back At WMMR'S 50th Anniversary Year
PU
01/03BEASLEY BROADCAST : The New England Patriots and Beasley Media Group's WBZ-FM/98..
PU
01/02BEASLEY BROADCAST : Vinny D Named New Afternoon Drive Personality at Beasley Med..
PU
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Officially Launches 98.7 The Shark Tampa Bay's N..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 254 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 126 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC22.40%126
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC8.93%27 224
PANDORA MEDIA INC9.15%2 382
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.51%807
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED0.70%420
HT&E LTD5.70%326
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.