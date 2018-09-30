Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group to Participate in Moment of Silence to Observe Rt. 91 Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 05:42pm CEST

Beasley Media Group will participate in the Country music community's observance of an industry-wide 'Moment of Silence' on the one-year anniversary of the Route 91 tragedy that took place on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 58 people and injured many more.

On Monday, October 1, at 10:05am PT/12:05 CT/1:05pm ET,

The company's five Las Vegas stations (KCYE, KKLZ, KOAS, KVGS and KDWN) as well as many of Beasley Media Group's Country stations in other markets, will join together with other stations in the state of Nevada, Country radio nationwide, publishers, agencies, record labels and other organizations, in stopping for 58 seconds in memory of the 58 victims to remember those lost and all that were affected by this unspeakable tragedy one year ago.

Listeners are encouraged to spread the word and participate at

#CountryStrong #VegasStrong

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 15:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
05:42pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group to Participate in Moment of Silence to Observe R..
PU
12:27aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Augusta Joins Together with Local Community to D..
PU
09/28BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Philadelphia’s WMMR-FM Named Rock Station ..
PU
09/27BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26BEASLEY BROADCAST : The Boston Celtics and Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The ..
PU
09/26BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Announces On Air Staff Promotions at V 101.9 & P..
PU
09/26BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group and UNLV Unveil the Media Innovation Hackathon
PU
09/25BEASLEY BROADCAST : Episode Two – Dr. Shawn DuBravac & Our Digital Destiny..
PU
09/25BEASLEY BROADCAST : John Reynolds Promoted to Operations Manager at Beasley Medi..
PU
09/24BEASLEY BROADCAST : Buzz Knight Promoted to EVP of Strategy and Innovation at Be..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Beasley Broadcast declares $0.05 dividend 
08/03Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) CEO Caroline Beasley on Q2 2018 Results .. 
08/03Beasley Broadcast reports Q2 results 
08/01Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/30/18 
07/24Midday Gainers / Losers (07/24/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 243 M
EBIT 2018 16,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,68
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 190 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-48.51%190
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC18.66%28 544
PANDORA MEDIA INC97.30%2 501
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-26.85%1 097
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-64.19%694
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-14.76%418
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.