Beasley Broadcast : Media Group to Participate in Moment of Silence to Observe Rt. 91 Anniversary

Beasley Media Group will participate in the Country music community's observance of an industry-wide 'Moment of Silence' on the one-year anniversary of the Route 91 tragedy that took place on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 58 people and injured many more.

On Monday, October 1, at 10:05am PT/12:05 CT/1:05pm ET,

The company's five Las Vegas stations (KCYE, KKLZ, KOAS, KVGS and KDWN) as well as many of Beasley Media Group's Country stations in other markets, will join together with other stations in the state of Nevada, Country radio nationwide, publishers, agencies, record labels and other organizations, in stopping for 58 seconds in memory of the 58 victims to remember those lost and all that were affected by this unspeakable tragedy one year ago.

Listeners are encouraged to spread the word and participate at

#CountryStrong #VegasStrong