BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Morgan Prue Joins Beasley Media Group's 105.7 WROR-FM in Boston

03/13/2019

Boston, MA (March 13, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces programming veteran Morgan Prue has been named as the Assistant Program Director/Music Director at 105.7 WROR-FM in Boston. She will officially begin her new position on March 18, 2019.

Morgan most recently served as the Assistant Program Director at WMJX-FM (MAGIC 106.7) in Boston over the past six years. Previously, she held a similar position at WLTW-FM (106.7 Lite-fm) in New York City for 14 years. Prior to that, Prue programmed classic hits in her home-town of Ottawa, Canada and worked for WPLJ-FM in New York. The radio veteran began her career in Tampa.

'To say I'm thrilled to be working with Cadillac again is an understatement,' said Morgan. 'I'm looking forward to kicking some serious you know what in Boston with the Beasley team led by Mary Menna!'

'Beasley Media Boston remains committed to building out our team of 'A' talent in all aspects of our business and I know Morgan to be one of the very best, having worked with her twice before,' said Director of Programming Cadillac Jack. 'I can't wait for her to be back with us soon. Third time's a charm!'

'We are thrilled to be able to welcome Morgan back to our family with open arms,' said Vice President and Market Manager Mary Menna.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 00:48:01 UTC
