Beasley Broadcast : Paco Lopez Promoted to Program Director at Beasley Media Group's Jammin' 105.7 in Las Vegas

Beasley Media Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Paco Lopez has been promoted to the position of Program Director at Beasley Media Group's Jammin' 105.7/KOAS-FM in Las Vegas.

In his new role, Lopez, who originally joined the station in June 2019, will also continue to serve as the afternoon drive personality on the station.

The radio veteran has held programming, music director and on-air duties for nearly four decades. Prior to joining Beasley Media Group in Las Vegas, he served as the midday personality for nearly six years at WOCL-FM/105.9 Sunny FM in Orlando, as well as worked as APD and on the air at HOT 97 in New York City, WPGC in Washington, DC, KNRJ-FM in Houston, KKFR-FM in Phoenix, Y-100 in Miami, and 102 Jams in Orlando. In addition, Lopez programmed WJBT-FM in Jacksonville and World Space Satellite's 'Oyeme' Channel.

'We are lucky to have such a seasoned and successful professional from the format on our team,' said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Peter Burton. 'Having been on the air and programmed in format successfully in markets like Washington DC, NY, Houston and Miami, we consider ourselves lucky to have Paco on staff here in Las Vegas. He's also an incredibly positive influence in the building. We are looking forward to him having great success with us here in Las Vegas.'

'Paco is a highly experienced and successful major-market programmer with an amazing strategic vision for KOAS,' said Beasley Media Group Executive Vice President of Programming, Justin Chase. 'We're all going to sleep well at night knowing that Paco is our PD.'

'I've wanted to join the Beasley family for years,' Lopez. 'I'm so thankful and blessed to work with some of the best people I've known in all my years in the business. Thanks to Peter Burton, Justin Chase, Darrel Goodin, Dom Theodore, John Candelaria, Dave Beasing and the entire crew at Beasley for giving me this exciting opportunity!'