BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Philadelphia City Council Honors 93.3 WMMR-FM’s 50th Anniversary with Official Resolution

0
09/18/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

Philadelphia, PA (September 18, 2018): Beasley Media Group's 93.3 WMMR-FM, 93.3FM received an official Resolution from Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh and other members of the council in recognition of the station's 50 years of serving as an outstanding contributor to the Philadelphia and surrounding area community's way of life. The ceremony took place at 10 am on Tuesday, September 18th in The Mayor's Reception Room at City Hall.

WMMR-FM is regarded by the industry as the longest running rock station in America.

Complete details for WMMR's 50th Birthday Week can be found at www.wmmr.com.

Photo credit: BP Miller / Chorus Photography

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 19:12:04 UTC
