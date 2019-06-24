Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

(BBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Renegades to Unveil Premiere Midwest Esports Facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

Detroit, MI(June 24, 2019): The Renegades, North America's premier multi-gaming esports organization, will announce the grand opening of GAMETIME Detroit. The Renegades feature professional players and teams in the world's most significant gaming events, with GAMETIME Detroit facilitating this professional level of play. The official unveiling will take place at 6 pm on Friday, June 28th at 3880 Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The site will serve as the official headquarters of the Renegades. Recent breakout performances in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rocket League have helped launch the Detroit-based esports team into becoming one of the most prominent and recognized sports franchise around the world.

GAMETIME Detroit is the only esports facility located in the Midwest that offers open play access for professional and casual gamers as well as events, tournaments and more! In addition, the site will provide a complete gaming experience for youth, high school, collegiate, and professional teams. Open to all ages, GAMETIME Detroit will be open from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. seven days a week and will offer casual dining.

'This state of the art facility represents the evolution of esports and the Renegades franchise,' said Team Owner and professional Basketball Player Jonas Jerebko. 'GAMETIME is centered around gaming, streaming and the development of enthusiasts in the region. We are eager to share the hard work we have dedicated to this cutting edge technology with the public to enjoy! Special thanks to our partners, Beasley Media Group, Alienware, HyperX, Champion, NVIDIA and Respawn Products for their commitment and support.'

Advance RSVP is required to attend. Please go to: http://gametimegg.com/rsvp.html

For additional information about GAMETIME, visit www.gametimegg.com

About the Renegades:

The Renegades are North America's premier multi-gaming esports organization, featuring professional players and teams in the world's largest competitive games, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rocket League. Based in Detroit, Michigan and owned by Jonas Jerebko, the Renegades value fans, relationships, players, owners, partners, and employees. The team holds a strong belief that the foundation of any successful endeavor always begins with the right people that support it.

###

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
08:58pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Renegades to Unveil Premiere Midwest Esports Facility in Aub..
PU
06/21BEASLEY BROADCAST : Dave Cruise Named New Co-Host of The Andie Summers Show on B..
PU
06/17BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Unveils Jammin' 105.7 in Las Vegas
PU
06/13BEASLEY BROADCAST : 2nd annual beasley media group radio talent institute for st..
PU
06/11BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group and WMMR-FM's Preston and Steve Among Honorees a..
PU
06/10Beasley Broadcast Group Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire WDMK-FM D..
GL
06/05BEASLEY BROADCAST : Budman Named New Co-host of Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM in..
PU
05/31BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/30Beasley Broadcast Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
GL
05/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Power 98 to host 28 hour broadcast to benefit the salvation ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 38,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,62%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 84,2 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 82%
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-19.47%89
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC-1.93%24 280
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.34.03%983
HT&E LTD18.04%348
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-30.88%324
STINGRAY GROUP INC-7.85%257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About