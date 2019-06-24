Beasley Broadcast : Renegades to Unveil Premiere Midwest Esports Facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Detroit, MI(June 24, 2019): The Renegades, North America's premier multi-gaming esports organization, will announce the grand opening of GAMETIME Detroit. The Renegades feature professional players and teams in the world's most significant gaming events, with GAMETIME Detroit facilitating this professional level of play. The official unveiling will take place at 6 pm on Friday, June 28th at 3880 Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The site will serve as the official headquarters of the Renegades. Recent breakout performances in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rocket League have helped launch the Detroit-based esports team into becoming one of the most prominent and recognized sports franchise around the world.

GAMETIME Detroit is the only esports facility located in the Midwest that offers open play access for professional and casual gamers as well as events, tournaments and more! In addition, the site will provide a complete gaming experience for youth, high school, collegiate, and professional teams. Open to all ages, GAMETIME Detroit will be open from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. seven days a week and will offer casual dining.

'This state of the art facility represents the evolution of esports and the Renegades franchise,' said Team Owner and professional Basketball Player Jonas Jerebko. 'GAMETIME is centered around gaming, streaming and the development of enthusiasts in the region. We are eager to share the hard work we have dedicated to this cutting edge technology with the public to enjoy! Special thanks to our partners, Beasley Media Group, Alienware, HyperX, Champion, NVIDIA and Respawn Products for their commitment and support.'

Advance RSVP is required to attend. Please go to: http://gametimegg.com/rsvp.html

For additional information about GAMETIME, visit www.gametimegg.com

About the Renegades:

The Renegades are North America's premier multi-gaming esports organization, featuring professional players and teams in the world's largest competitive games, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rocket League. Based in Detroit, Michigan and owned by Jonas Jerebko, the Renegades value fans, relationships, players, owners, partners, and employees. The team holds a strong belief that the foundation of any successful endeavor always begins with the right people that support it.

