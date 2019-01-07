Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 04:00:00 pm
4.565 USD   +3.99%
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beasley Broadcast : Sean Varicalli Named Morning Show Host of Beasley Media Group's KICKS 99 in Augusta, Georgia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 08:19pm EST

Augusta, GA (1/7/19): Beasley Media Group LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., announces Sean Varicalli has been named as the new Morning Show host of the 'KICKS Wake up Crew' on WKXC-FM in Augusta, GA. He will officially begin his position on Monday, January 14, 2019.

Varicalli most recently served as the midday on-air personality and assistant program director at WQDR-FM in Raleigh, North Carolina. Previously, he worked as an afternoon drive personality at WJIM-FM in Lansing, Michigan, as well as spent time producing mornings for the Bobby and Stacey Show at WOMC-FM in Detroit.

'We are thrilled to have Sean join the KICKS Wake up Crew alongside Jenny and Dub in Augusta,' said Tee Gentry, operations manager at Beasley Media Group Augusta. 'His love for country music and passion for radio made him the perfect fit for KICKS 99.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 01:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
08:39pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Mark Razz Named Program Director of Beasley Media Group's WX..
PU
08:19pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Sean Varicalli Named Morning Show Host of Beasley Media Grou..
PU
10:49aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Lori Burgess Named Chief Digital Content Officer at Beasley ..
PU
01/03BEASLEY BROADCAST : A Look Back At WMMR'S 50th Anniversary Year
PU
01/03BEASLEY BROADCAST : The New England Patriots and Beasley Media Group's WBZ-FM/98..
PU
01/02BEASLEY BROADCAST : Vinny D Named New Afternoon Drive Personality at Beasley Med..
PU
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Officially Launches 98.7 The Shark Tampa Bay's N..
PU
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST : Toucher and Rich Ink Multiyear Renewal Deal with Beasley Med..
PU
2018BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Bike Drive Benefits Toys for Tots Foundation in ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 254 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC17.07%121
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC8.06%27 005
PANDORA MEDIA INC8.28%2 363
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.51%790
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED0.50%424
HT&E LTD1.27%315
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.