Beasley Broadcast : Sean Varicalli Named Morning Show Host of Beasley Media Group's KICKS 99 in Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, GA (1/7/19): Beasley Media Group LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., announces Sean Varicalli has been named as the new Morning Show host of the 'KICKS Wake up Crew' on WKXC-FM in Augusta, GA. He will officially begin his position on Monday, January 14, 2019.

Varicalli most recently served as the midday on-air personality and assistant program director at WQDR-FM in Raleigh, North Carolina. Previously, he worked as an afternoon drive personality at WJIM-FM in Lansing, Michigan, as well as spent time producing mornings for the Bobby and Stacey Show at WOMC-FM in Detroit.

'We are thrilled to have Sean join the KICKS Wake up Crew alongside Jenny and Dub in Augusta,' said Tee Gentry, operations manager at Beasley Media Group Augusta. 'His love for country music and passion for radio made him the perfect fit for KICKS 99.'