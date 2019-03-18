Beasley Broadcast : Shandra “Babs” Littleton Named New Midday Personality on Beasley Media Group's WiLD 94.1 in Tampa

Tampa, Florida (March 18, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC., a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Shandra 'Babs' Littleton has been named the new host of middays on WiLD 94.1. Littleton will officially begin her new position on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Littleton most recently worked as a Morning Show Co-host at Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM in Ft. Myers, Florida. After 9 years of moving up from intern to morning show co-host, Shandra is now setting her sights on continuing the WiLD legacy of providing plenty of fun, music and multi-faceted entertainment, weekdays from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

'We're excited about the energy and talent that Shandra brings to the WiLD team,' said WiLD 94-1 Program Director, Orlando. 'She's grown immensely with Beasley Ft. Myers, so we look forward to watching her show Tampa what she can do!'

'I'm so happy to continue pursuing and realizing my dreams within the Beasley family,' said Littleton, 'I've always wanted to be a part of WiLD, so I'm thankful and ready for this amazing opportunity in Tampa.'