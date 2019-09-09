Log in
Beasley Broadcast : WJBR-FM Employees Team Up With New Castle County Police Department to Provide Play Zones for Children

09/09/2019

As part of the Beasley Media Group's on-going company-wide 2019 Community of Caring Initiative focused on children, WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware recently teamed up with the New Castle County (NCC) Police Department to host play zones for children in the local community.

The station's employees volunteered in conjunction with NCC Police to provide a safe and fun environment during the summer! The event underscored the theme of the company's quarterly company public service campaign, entitled 'Expanding their Horizons'.

'This community is full of awesome kids,' said Beasley Media Group Wilmington's Vice President and Market Manager AJ Lurie. 'We were so honored to be able to join the New Castle County Police Department and spend time with them this summer.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:31:06 UTC
