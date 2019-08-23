Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : WKLB-FM Presents Country 102.5 Street Party 2 in Boston

08/23/2019

Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces renown actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland will serve as the official celebrity Host of the 11th Country 102.5 Street Party. The event will take place on Sunday, September 22nd on Lansdowne Street in Boston.

The music attraction, which began in 2013 and now takes place twice a year in the Spring and Fall, will be headlined by Maren Morris and will feature special performances by country artists Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell, Ryan Hurd, Matt Stell and Jordan Davis.

'This is our best line-up to date,' said company country brand manager and WKLB program director, David Corey. 'Maren is one of the hottest acts in the Country format and beyond! It's a privilege to have her headline the show!

He added, 'We are thrilled Kiefer has chosen our Street Party to be his only radio station sponsored performance.'

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and are available at www.Livenation.com. The show is 21 and over.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 17:30:02 UTC
