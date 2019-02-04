Beasley Broadcast : WMMR-FM Midday Personality Pierre Robert Signs Multi-year Deal Extension in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA (February 4, 2019): Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces WMMR-FM Midday Personality Pierre Robert has signed a multi-year contract extension.

Pierre is one of the most recognized personalities in the city of Philadelphia. The radio legend joined the station in 1981 and has been hosting the midday show weekdays on WMMR-FM for more 35 years. He encompasses all that rocks - new and familiar, on-stage and in the MMaRchives, bringing daily features, exclusive artist interviews, live in-studio performances and 'on this day' history lessons.

'Pierre is the heart and soul of WMMR,' said Beasley Media Group Rock Format Brand Manager and WMMR-FM/WMGK-FM Program Director Bill Weston. 'His warm, compassionate voice remains an important part of Philadelphia's broadcast day. A gifted interviewer and brand ambassador, he truly cares about the community he serves. We are so fortunate to have his talents grace the airwaves.'