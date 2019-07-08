Beasley Broadcast : XP Esports Broadcast Studio Unveiled in the Motor City

Detroit, MI (7/8/19): Beasley Media Group, LLC announces the official unveiling of the Beasley XP studio in the Motor City. This exciting new broadcast space will serve as the official headquarters for the nationally syndicated Esports lifestyle driven program, Checkpoint XP, seen daily on Twitch and heard weekly on 74 stations across the Sun Broadcast Group Network and via a line-up of original content Esports focused podcasts.

Located at One Radio Plaza in Ferndale, Michigan, the state of the art studio is the first of its kind in the radio industry and is home to Checkpoint XP Casters Nate Bender, Robbie Landis, Norris Howard and Joe Sloan. Viewers can join the team during the weeklong celebration LIVE on Twitch from 1pm to 6pm, Monday July 8th - Friday July 12th, 2019.

Throughout the week, Checkpoint XP will welcome a variety of guest to their broadcasts, including coaches and players from the Renegades (North America's premier multi-gaming Esports organization), video game developer Shawn Alexander Allen, fellow caster Jack 'Script' Ross, Dr. Amine Issa (Founder and Warchief of Science for Mobalytics) and many more.

Stay up-to-date on the activities and guests planned for each day by visiting CheckpointXP.com or by following the below platforms:

Photo Description (L-R):

Checkpoint XP Casters Norris Howard, Joe Sloan, Robbie Landis and Nate Bender with Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley (center).