Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Beazer Homes USA, Inc.    BZH

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

(BZH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beazer Homes USA : Announces Preliminary Operating Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) (the “Company”) today reported selected preliminary results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. These results are preliminary and unaudited and are being provided in light of current volatility and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beazer Homes Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 (preliminary and unaudited)

  • Net new orders of 1,661 vs. 1,598, up 3.9%
  • Closings of 1,277 vs. 1,134, up 12.6%
  • Ending backlog units of 2,231 vs. 1,989, up 12.2%

Beazer Homes March 2020 Highlights and Comparison to March 2019 (preliminary and unaudited)

  • Net new orders of 405 vs. 545, down 25.7%
  • Cancellations as a percentage of gross new orders of 25.1% vs. 15.2%
  • Cancellations as a percentage of homes in beginning backlog of 5.6% vs. 4.8%
  • Closings of 589 vs. 592, down 0.5%

Beazer Homes March 31, 2020 Financial Position Highlights (preliminary and unaudited)

  • Total liquidity of $294 million including a fully drawn $250 million revolving credit facility. This compares to total liquidity of $221 million at March 31, 2019, including cash of $86 million and undrawn revolving credit facility capacity of $135 million.
  • No senior note maturities until 2025. Current maturities are limited to a $50 million amortizing term loan payment due in September 2020.

Despite an increasingly challenging business environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the final weeks of March, we generated strong fiscal second quarter results and ended the quarter with substantially more liquidity than in the same period in the prior year.

We are actively taking steps to navigate through this extraordinary period by placing our highest priority on ensuring the safety and health of our employees, customers, and trade partners. We are also taking steps to maximize liquidity by limiting cash expenditures, including temporarily reducing or deferring land acquisition and development spending.

At the current time, the government is allowing construction and sales of homes in the markets in which we operate. In response to the pandemic, our sales teams have shifted to an appointment-only home sales process and are leveraging virtual sales tools to connect with our customers online. However, customer traffic and sales have slowed significantly, and due to uncertainty surrounding this ongoing public health crisis and its continued impact on the U.S. economy, we cannot predict either the near-term or long-term effects that the pandemic will have on our business.

We have scheduled the release of our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after the close of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and we will provide further updates on the impact of the pandemic on our operations at that time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included in these risks, among other things, are the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could include, among other things, a significant decrease in demand for our homes or consumer confidence generally with respect to purchasing a home; an inability to sell and build homes in a typical manner or at all; a significant reduction in our access to additional capital to support and sustain our liquidity needs during this period in which we may be unable to sell and build homes (which could cause us to fail to meet the terms of our covenants and other requirements under our various debt instruments and therefore trigger an acceleration of a significant portion or all of our outstanding debt obligations); an increase in the cost of, or decrease in the availability of, the supply of building materials or the availability of subcontractors, housing inspectors, and other third-parties we rely on to support our operations; and a recognition of charges in future periods, which may be material, for inventory impairments or land option contract abandonments, or both. Furthermore, because the full magnitude and duration of COVID-19 is uncertain, estimating the future performance of our business and developing strategies upon which to execute during this period is extremely challenging. COVID-19 also has resulted in significant volatility in financial markets and a sharp decrease in the value of equity and debt securities, including our common stock and outstanding notes and, because we can provide no assurance as to whether public health efforts relating to COVID-19 will be intensified to such an extent that we will not be able to conduct any business operations in our markets at all or for an indefinite period, we can provide no assurance that the value of our outstanding securities will regain their former levels. We recommend you consider these risks as well as those risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 6, 2020.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, including any statement expressing confidence regarding future outcomes, speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible to predict all such factors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in - saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas - giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you. We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer Homes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
04:35pBEAZER HOMES USA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04:32pBEAZER HOMES USA : Announces Preliminary Operating Results
BU
04/01BEAZER HOMES : Earns 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excel..
BU
02/05BEAZER HOMES USA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
01/30BEAZER HOMES USA : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
01/30BEAZER : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30BEAZER HOMES USA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30BEAZER HOMES USA : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
01/09BEAZER HOMES : USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fiscal First Quarter Results Conference ..
BU
2019BEAZER HOMES : Hosts Grand Opening Event for Much Anticipated Models at the Cove..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 164 M
EBIT 2020 69,7 M
Net income 2020 50,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,00x
P/E ratio 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 5,01  $
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 219%
Spread / Lowest Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Allan P. Merrill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Salomon Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent Alpert Independent Director
Norma Ann Provencio Independent Director
Elizabeth S. Acton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.-65.32%193
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-2.36%16 523
D.R. HORTON, INC.-39.07%12 456
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.04%11 338
PERSIMMON-39.80%7 604
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.16%6 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group