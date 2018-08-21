Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 10:00:00 pm
13.22 USD   +2.88%
BEAZER HOMES US : Announces Redemption of Its 5.75% Senior Notes Due..
BU
07/26BEAZER : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26BEAZER HOMES US : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
Beazer Homes USA : Announces Redemption of Its 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2019

0
08/21/2018 | 10:21pm CEST

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has called for redemption all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2019 (the “Notes”). The Company will redeem the Notes on September 25, 2018. Approximately $96 million of the Notes are currently outstanding, and the Company will use cash on hand to fund the redemption.

“This transaction completes our previously-announced plan to reduce debt by $250 million, as we continue to focus on achievement of our ‘2B-10’ goals,” said Bob Salomon, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Salomon continued, “We are excited to close the fiscal year without having any senior notes due until 2022.”

About Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest single-family homebuilders. The Company’s homes meet or exceed the benchmark for energy-efficient home construction as established by ENERGY STAR® and are designed with Choice Plans to meet the personal preferences and lifestyles of its buyers. In addition, the Company is committed to providing a range of preferred lender choices to facilitate transparent competition between lenders and enhanced customer service. The Company offers homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Beazer Homes is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BZH.”


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 111 M
EBIT 2018 112 M
Net income 2018 -74,0 M
Debt 2018 994 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 432 M
Chart BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Allan P. Merrill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Zelnak Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Salomon Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent Alpert Independent Director
Brian C. Beazer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.-33.11%432
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-21.15%20 976
D.R. HORTON-13.10%16 734
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-11.44%11 456
PERSIMMON-10.74%9 892
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-19.63%8 261
