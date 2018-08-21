Beazer Homes USA : Announces Redemption of Its 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2019

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has called for redemption all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2019 (the “Notes”). The Company will redeem the Notes on September 25, 2018. Approximately $96 million of the Notes are currently outstanding, and the Company will use cash on hand to fund the redemption.

“This transaction completes our previously-announced plan to reduce debt by $250 million, as we continue to focus on achievement of our ‘2B-10’ goals,” said Bob Salomon, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Salomon continued, “We are excited to close the fiscal year without having any senior notes due until 2022.”

About Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest single-family homebuilders. The Company’s homes meet or exceed the benchmark for energy-efficient home construction as established by ENERGY STAR® and are designed with Choice Plans to meet the personal preferences and lifestyles of its buyers. In addition, the Company is committed to providing a range of preferred lender choices to facilitate transparent competition between lenders and enhanced customer service. The Company offers homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Beazer Homes is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BZH.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005686/en/