Beazer Homes USA : Announces Redemption of Its 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2019

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (the “Company”) announced today that
it has called for redemption all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes
due 2019 (the “Notes”). The Company will redeem the Notes on September
25, 2018. Approximately $96 million of the Notes are currently
outstanding, and the Company will use cash on hand to fund the
redemption.
“This transaction completes our previously-announced plan to reduce debt
by $250 million, as we continue to focus on achievement of our ‘2B-10’
goals,” said Bob Salomon, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Salomon
continued, “We are excited to close the fiscal year without having any
senior notes due until 2022.”
About Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s
largest single-family homebuilders. The Company’s homes meet or exceed
the benchmark for energy-efficient home construction as established by
ENERGY STAR® and are designed with Choice Plans to meet the personal
preferences and lifestyles of its buyers. In addition, the Company is
committed to providing a range of preferred lender choices to facilitate
transparent competition between lenders and enhanced customer service.
The Company offers homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida,
Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Beazer Homes is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BZH.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005686/en/