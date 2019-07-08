Log in
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

Beazer Homes : USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fiscal Third Quarter Results Conference Call on August 1, 2019

07/08/2019

Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after the close of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company's slide presentation on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-475-0542 (for international callers, dial 517-308-9429). To be admitted to the call, enter the pass code “8571348.” A replay of the conference call will be available, until 10:00 PM ET on August 8, 2019 at 866-499-4561 (for international callers, dial 203-369-1806) with pass code “3740.”

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan. We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out beazer.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 037 M
EBIT 2019 -77,5 M
Net income 2019 -25,4 M
Debt 2019 1 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 305 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,8  $
Last Close Price 9,96  $
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,42%
Managers
NameTitle
Allan P. Merrill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Zelnak Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Salomon Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Laurent Alpert Independent Director
Brian C. Beazer Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.5.06%305
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.71%19 783
D.R. HORTON25.45%16 226
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD17.80%11 912
PULTEGROUP22.89%8 852
PERSIMMON-0.39%7 605
